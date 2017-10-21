Sadly, though, this doesn’t mean we’re getting a Game of Thrones-themed routine this weekend (a Red Wedding-themed foxtrot would be a must watch), though Calman doesn’t rule it out in the future.

Rather, she’s just drawing on the fiery strength of Emilia Clarke's Breaker of Chains to add even more passion to a dance set to Little Mix’s Shout out to my Ex, and we can’t wait to see her in action. Even if we have to admit the routine WOULD be a little improved if she rode a dragon onto the dance floor to kick the night off….

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 at 6.35pm this Saturday