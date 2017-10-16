But the cancellation means they will have less than three days to prepare - unless, of course, Branson - who owns Virgin Atlantic Airlines and Virgin Trains - or one of her devoted fans on Twitter, can offer a helping hand.

"Can I borrow a plane or a helicopter or a train?" she asked the entrepreneur on Twitter this morning. "Just for a day. Thanks."

While Branson has yet to respond, a number of Strictly fans have come forward offering their help, suggesting a chain of relay-style lifts.

A #SaveKevin hashtag has started to trend on Twitter, as fans rally to get the duo back together with enough time to perfect the dance.

Will Kevin make it to Glasgow with the help of social media? We'll have to wait and see...

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC1