“We miss each other but it’s not just because of Strictly,” she said. “Every job that I’ve done, I’ve always toured away from home… it’s just being away from home is tough because you get to this lovely moment where you’re in between work, you’re there every day to do the school run and the pick-ups from karate and walking the dog, all your normal life stuff.”

She continued: “We’re used to it as a family, but it never goes away, we’re always going to miss each other. But we’re lucky with technology these days – we can FaceTime each other. Michael [Smith, her husband] comes down every Saturday, [Tozer's son] Benjamin is coming down this weekend, so you make it work but it’s always hard when you miss people.”

Michael tweeted on Sunday about how it had been "another tough week”, writing: “So proud of @Faye_Tozer its been another tough week on and off the pitch but we do what we do and march on as a team. Thanks again for all your votes but a special shout out to you Steps lot, you’re bonkers.”

Tozer and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice are dancing the Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from The Sound of Music for Musicals Week this Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 1st December at 7.05pm on BBC1