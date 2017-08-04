Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood to replace Miranda Hart as Miss Hannigan in Annie musical
The Strictly Come Dancing judge is heading back to the West End
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is moving from the sidelines to centre stage this autumn, with the dancer, choreographer and director taking over the role of orphanage owner Miss Hannigan in the West End production of Annie this September.
Revel Horwood, who previously played the role in Nikolai Foster's touring production of the musical in 2015, will be stepping in for comedian Miranda Hart, who opened the production as Miss Hannigan in June but is now departing. Hart’s last performance will be 17th September, with Revel Horwood taking over from 18th until 26th November.
"I am so pleased to be returning to the West End, especially to a role I had such a brilliant time performing on tour,” Revel Horwood said in a statement.
“Miss Hannigan is evil, sassy and fab-u-lous. It will be a real challenge for me not to take her man-hungry, wicked ways to the Strictly judging panel each Saturday night – though I am sure my fellow judges will keep me in check! I can't wait to get started."
However, fans fancying a weekend trip to see Revel Horwood in action should beware – due to his Strictly commitments, he won’t be playing the role on Saturdays, so they’ll get a different actor instead. It’s a hard knock life.
More like this
Annie runs at the Piccadilly Theatre until 18th February