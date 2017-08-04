"I am so pleased to be returning to the West End, especially to a role I had such a brilliant time performing on tour,” Revel Horwood said in a statement.

“Miss Hannigan is evil, sassy and fab-u-lous. It will be a real challenge for me not to take her man-hungry, wicked ways to the Strictly judging panel each Saturday night – though I am sure my fellow judges will keep me in check! I can't wait to get started."

However, fans fancying a weekend trip to see Revel Horwood in action should beware – due to his Strictly commitments, he won’t be playing the role on Saturdays, so they’ll get a different actor instead. It’s a hard knock life.

Annie runs at the Piccadilly Theatre until 18th February