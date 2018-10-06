Silverton, who was dressed up as sultry cartoon character Jessica Rabbit, lost her footing as she descended the staircase, but recovered immediately, sharing a smirk with her partner Aljaz Skorjanec. Check out the performance below.

And the recovery did not go unnoticed by Strictly fans.

"My favourite ever moment on Strictly has just happened," Amanda Smith wrote on Twitter, "Kate Silverton loosing her footing coming down the stairs, she gives Aljiaz a cheeky grin, Aljiaz asks if she's ok, Kate grins and nods. Perfect partnership, perfect pro dancer and perfect attitude.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Kate's performance below.

More like this

The judges didn't seem too concerned about the slip-up either, Craig Revel Horwood aside.

"Kate don't worry about that little stumble, I mean that was divine!" Darcy Bussell said after the journalist had apologised upon completing the dance.

Advertisement

Something tells us Kate and Aljiaz will be sticking around for week 4...