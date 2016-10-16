Lesley Joseph posted a smiling selfie of her and Will...

Gymnast Claudia Fragapane declared that she will miss him "loads".

Danny Mac admitted he was "gutted" but wished the star all the best...

Ore Oduba couldn't hide his upset either.

Laura Whitmore cryptically retweeted several messages about Will's decision to leave, then posted an image saying "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about." A message to those criticising the singer, perhaps?

Meanwhile, fans are calling for Tameka Empson to take his place after her exit last week, which many considered unfair.

Bring back @Tameka_Empson @bbcstrictly I need her infectious laugh in my weekends. #BringTamekaBack — Katy Schofield (@SchofieldKv) October 11, 2016

Sadly their pleas will go unheeded with the show already confirming that the eliminated EastEnders actress will not return to the series.

Strictly returns on Saturday 15 October on BBC1.