Whether it suits him or not, with Sugg having made it through to the semi-finals following a magnificent Salsa in Musicals Week, and RadioTimes.com having predicted Sugg as the winner – the red hair is looking increasingly likely to happen.

Sorry mate.

But Sugg isn’t the only one who’s been planning to have a makeover in tribute to Strictly: Charles Venn and Karen Clifton had vowed to get matching ‘S’ tattoos if they win the show.

Sadly, Venn left the competition on Sunday night after he lost the dance off against Ashley Roberts, so he probably won't be getting inked...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 8th December at 6.35pm on BBC1