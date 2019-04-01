The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 runners-up have teamed up once again to front their very own YouTube channel titled In the Pan with Joe and Dianne.

The cooking show is set to feature recipes, reviews and challenges – with Dianne insisting she’s more skilled in the kitchen.

“I wanted to teach Joe about cooking,” she said. “I’m half-Italian, so cooking is in my blood.”

Speaking about his new endeavour, Sugg, who revealed his relationship with Dianne after the Strictly final, explained, “We decided to start a cooking channel because she can still dance. I can’t dance anymore. That’s it. I had my one go and it’s over.

“I still want to do things with her. Not in that way, but in a coupley way.”

He continued, “I love cooking, but I’ve still got a lot to learn. I want you lot at home to see our gradual progression.”

Initially known as Zoe ‘Zoella’ Sugg’s little brother, Joe is now a huge YouTube star in his own right.

Having started his first YouTube channel in 2013, Joe now has over eight million subscribers – with his stint on Strictly elevating him to mainstream fame beyond the video streaming service.

Joe has since said he was initially “nervous” about taking part in the show.

“I was so on the fence about doing it, because of thinking, 'What could happen if I do it?' That kind of thing,” he told the Metro.

"I had a go, and it turned out to be the best decision of my life, which was good!"