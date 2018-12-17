https://www.instagram.com/p/BrdMPg9nelg/

Joe's sister and fellow YouTube star Zoella commented on the picture simply with, "????", while fellow Strictly celebrity Dr Ranj Singh posted three heart emojis.

Does this 100 per cent confirm the pair are official? Not quite: there’s a possibility – however small – that the pair are having us on. And it doesn’t help that Joe is liking tweets, like the below, speculating on the duo’s relationship…

However, many fans have taken Joe’s picture as confirmation of the news and are VERY excited...

Although many wouldn't be surprised if they are now dating...

The duo, who finished behind winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton in the 2018 final, previously denied dating rumours after they were spotted going into Joe’s house together. Dianne split from her boyfriend (Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan) in November.

“As you can see, Dianne and myself. We’re in my house,” Joe said in a YouTube video at the time. “Dianne’s around my house, I can’t believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne’s around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we’re going out with each other.”

In clips shown on the Strictly final night, Joe was full of praise for his professional partner.

"Dianne on this show has been... everything. She's got a great sense of humour. My stomach actually hurts. For me, that's what has made the show so special."

Dianne replied: "He's so genuine. He puts 1000 per cent into everything. I couldn't have picked a better partner."

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Tuesday 25th December) at 5.30pm