Strictly day one training: nerves, a drug test and one fancy rumba outfit
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities have hit the rehearsal room for the first time and there's already plenty going on...
Ready the blister plasters and ice baths because this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrities are hitting the rehearsal room with their partners for the first time.
Presenter and DJ Melvin Odoom was certainly getting into the spirit of things, turning up in a rumba outfit:
His partner Janette Manrara seemed quite happy with his efforts, revealing she'll be sharing sneak peek videos of their progress on her YouTube channel this year:
Meanwhile, singer Anastacia was opting to begin the week with a load of positivity...
... sort of
Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane is keeping things simple with a nice brew to kick-start her Strictly efforts
Model Daisy Lowe can only really sum things up with a picture of her on the floor surrounded by glitter - spot on for this show:
BBC sports presenter Ore Oduba has been pondering what Joanne Clifton is going to put him through
Which she promptly answered:
Meanwhile, Laura Whitmore is feeling like she's starting school all over again
While Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford had to complete a drugs test
Will Young, who has already slipped and hurt his foot (notably while not dancing), is - if these emojis are anything to go by - pretty apprehensive:
And there he was thinking this was a mistake...
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this month