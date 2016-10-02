In keeping with their sexy sassy theme from last weekend, Anastacia and Brendan will be dancing the Salsa to 'Sax' by Fleur East.

Dynamic duo Claudia and AJ will be dancing the Waltz to 'You Light Up My Life' by Whitney Houston

Week One leaderboard toppers Daisy and Aljaz will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Forget You' by Cee-Lo Green

Danny and Oti will be slowing things down with a Viennese Waltz to 'Never Tear Us Apart' by INXS

Ed and Katya will speed things up with a Charleston to 'The Banjo's Back in Town' by Alma Cogan

Greg and Natalie will be dancing the Tango to 'Jump' (because OF COURSE) by Van Halen

Week One show stealers Judge Rinder and Oksana will offer up an American Smooth to 'Marvin Gaye' by Charlie Puth ft. Meghan Trainor

Laura and Giovanni will be keeping it formal this week, dancing the Waltz to 'If I Ain't Got You' by Alicia Keys

Crowd favourites Lesley and Anton will be dancing the Cha Cha to the Pussycat Dolls' version of 'Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps'

After a lively week one, Louise and Kevin will be taking things down a notch with a Viennese Waltz to the KD Lang version of 'Hallelujah'

Melvin and Janette will be ditching the luminous pink trousers to dance the Tango to 'Moving On Up' by M People

Week one waltzers Naga and Pasha will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Fool In Love' by Tina Turner

Ore and Joanne will also be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Hot Stuff' by Donna Summer

Tameka and Gorka will be dancing the Charleston to 'Yes Sir, That's My Baby' to Firehouse Five Plus Two

And finally, Will and Karen will be dancing the Jive to 'Rock Around The Clock' by Bill Haley & His Comets

See Strictly Come Dancing Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC1