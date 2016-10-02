Strictly Come Dancing week 2 song and dance list
From a Sax-y Salsa to Fleur East, to a Marvin Gaye American Smooth, here's what the celebs will be dancing to stay in the competition
Strictly Come Dancing got off to a very sassy start last Friday and Saturday but this weekend the dancers will be battling to stay in the ballroom as the public get the chance to vote.
Here's what they'll be offering up in the hope of staying in the competition.
In keeping with their sexy sassy theme from last weekend, Anastacia and Brendan will be dancing the Salsa to 'Sax' by Fleur East.
Dynamic duo Claudia and AJ will be dancing the Waltz to 'You Light Up My Life' by Whitney Houston
Week One leaderboard toppers Daisy and Aljaz will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Forget You' by Cee-Lo Green
Danny and Oti will be slowing things down with a Viennese Waltz to 'Never Tear Us Apart' by INXS
Ed and Katya will speed things up with a Charleston to 'The Banjo's Back in Town' by Alma Cogan
Greg and Natalie will be dancing the Tango to 'Jump' (because OF COURSE) by Van Halen
Week One show stealers Judge Rinder and Oksana will offer up an American Smooth to 'Marvin Gaye' by Charlie Puth ft. Meghan Trainor
Laura and Giovanni will be keeping it formal this week, dancing the Waltz to 'If I Ain't Got You' by Alicia Keys
Crowd favourites Lesley and Anton will be dancing the Cha Cha to the Pussycat Dolls' version of 'Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps'
After a lively week one, Louise and Kevin will be taking things down a notch with a Viennese Waltz to the KD Lang version of 'Hallelujah'
Melvin and Janette will be ditching the luminous pink trousers to dance the Tango to 'Moving On Up' by M People
Week one waltzers Naga and Pasha will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Fool In Love' by Tina Turner
Ore and Joanne will also be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Hot Stuff' by Donna Summer
Tameka and Gorka will be dancing the Charleston to 'Yes Sir, That's My Baby' to Firehouse Five Plus Two
And finally, Will and Karen will be dancing the Jive to 'Rock Around The Clock' by Bill Haley & His Comets
See Strictly Come Dancing Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC1