Strictly Come Dancing 2016 is almost ready to go live. The ballroom's ready, the judges are ready, the hosts are ready... now we just need some dancing celebrities. But what will they be dancing, we hear you cry? Well, take a peek at this brand spanking new week one song and dance list which includes everything form a Cha Cha to One Direction and a Waltz to Whitney Houston's Run To You.

Anastacia and Brendan will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Lady Marmalade' by Christina Aguilera, Mya, Lil' Kim and Pink

Claudia and AJ will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'What Makes You Beautiful' by One Direction

Daisy and Aljaz will be dancing the Waltz to 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole

Danny and Oti will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Cake by the Ocean' by DNCE

Ed and Katya will be dancing the Waltz to 'Are You Lonesome Tonight' by Elvis Presley

Greg and Natalie will be dancing the Jive to 'Get Ready' by The Temptations

Judge Rinder and Oksana will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Mercy' by Duffy

Laura and Giovanni will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Venus' by Shocking Blue

Lesley and Anton will be dancing the Waltz to 'What'll I Do' by Alison Krauss

Louise and Kevin will be dancing the Jive to 'Jump, Jive and Wail' by the Brian Setzer Orchestra

Melvin and Janette will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Loco In Acapulco' by the Four Tops

Naga and Pasha will be dancing the Waltz to 'Run To You' by Whitney Houston

Ore and Joanne will be dancing the Tango to 'Geronimo' by Sheppard

Tameka and Gorka will be dancing the Paso Doble to 'El Gato Montes' by Ramon Cortez and 'Y Viva Espana' by Sylvia

Will and Karen will be dancing the Tango to 'Let's Dance' by David Bowie

