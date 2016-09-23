▪Claudia and AJ will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'What Makes You Beautiful' by One Direction

▪Daisy and Aljaz will be dancing the Waltz to 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole

▪Danny and Oti will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Cake by the Ocean' by DNCE

▪Ed and Katya will be dancing the Waltz to 'Are You Lonesome Tonight' by Elvis Presley

▪Greg and Natalie will be dancing the Jive to 'Get Ready' by The Temptations

▪Judge Rinder and Oksana will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Mercy' by Duffy

▪Laura and Giovanni will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Venus' by Shocking Blue

▪Lesley and Anton will be dancing the Waltz to 'What'll I Do' by Alison Krauss

▪Louise and Kevin will be dancing the Jive to 'Jump, Jive and Wail' by the Brian Setzer Orchestra

▪Melvin and Janette will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Loco In Acapulco' by the Four Tops

▪Naga and Pasha will be dancing the Waltz to 'Run To You' by Whitney Houston

▪Ore and Joanne will be dancing the Tango to 'Geronimo' by Sheppard

▪Tameka and Gorka will be dancing the Paso Doble to 'El Gato Montes' by Ramon Cortez and 'Y Viva Espana' by Sylvia

▪Will and Karen will be dancing the Tango to 'Let's Dance' by David Bowie

See Strictly Come Dancing Friday at 9:00pm and Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1