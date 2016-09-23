Strictly Come Dancing week 1 song and dance list
From a Cha Cha to One Direction to a Waltz to Whitney here's what this year's celebrity contestants are dancing for their ballroom debut
Strictly Come Dancing 2016 is almost ready to go live. The ballroom's ready, the judges are ready, the hosts are ready... now we just need some dancing celebrities. But what will they be dancing, we hear you cry? Well, take a peek at this brand spanking new week one song and dance list which includes everything form a Cha Cha to One Direction and a Waltz to Whitney Houston's Run To You.
▪Anastacia and Brendan will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Lady Marmalade' by Christina Aguilera, Mya, Lil' Kim and Pink
▪Claudia and AJ will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'What Makes You Beautiful' by One Direction
▪Daisy and Aljaz will be dancing the Waltz to 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole
▪Danny and Oti will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Cake by the Ocean' by DNCE
▪Ed and Katya will be dancing the Waltz to 'Are You Lonesome Tonight' by Elvis Presley
▪Greg and Natalie will be dancing the Jive to 'Get Ready' by The Temptations
▪Judge Rinder and Oksana will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Mercy' by Duffy
▪Laura and Giovanni will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Venus' by Shocking Blue
▪Lesley and Anton will be dancing the Waltz to 'What'll I Do' by Alison Krauss
▪Louise and Kevin will be dancing the Jive to 'Jump, Jive and Wail' by the Brian Setzer Orchestra
▪Melvin and Janette will be dancing the Cha Cha to 'Loco In Acapulco' by the Four Tops
▪Naga and Pasha will be dancing the Waltz to 'Run To You' by Whitney Houston
▪Ore and Joanne will be dancing the Tango to 'Geronimo' by Sheppard
▪Tameka and Gorka will be dancing the Paso Doble to 'El Gato Montes' by Ramon Cortez and 'Y Viva Espana' by Sylvia
▪Will and Karen will be dancing the Tango to 'Let's Dance' by David Bowie
See Strictly Come Dancing Friday at 9:00pm and Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1