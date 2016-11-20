Swapping places with host Claudia Winkleman, Kay slipped an arm around Rinder’s waist, saying “Let me say hello to this fella. He’s fantastic, this fella,” before reacting as if the Judge had goosed him, much to the amusement of at least some of the audience and his fellow celebrities.

“Hey, steady!” said Kay. “Watch it Milord, watch it Milord! This case is firmly closed!’

Later in the skit he repeated the same reaction as if he had again been groped.

More like this

You can watch part of the skit here:

Some viewers say Kay's antics play on the stereotype of gay men being predatory and have labelled them outdated and "homophobic".

But others think that's too strong a term for what they believe was simply a joke.

And viewers are similarly divided when it comes to interpreting Judge Rinder's apparent laughter during the skit.

Advertisement

The BBC declined to comment on the controversy. RadioTimes.com has also approached Judge Rinder and Peter Kay.