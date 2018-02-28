How to buy tickets for Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals 2019
Where, when, who, how much - everything you to know about next year's Strictly Come Dancing tour
Strictly's professional dancers will be taking to the road and waltzing around the UK in 2019.
The dates for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour were announced this week and tickets go on sale on Thursday 15 February at 10am.
The 35-date tour begins in Salford on 3 May and concludes in Sunderland on 2 June, via Bournemouth, Nottingham, Llandudno, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Birmingham, London, Hull, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield. Some venues have matinees as well as evening performances.
Will the lineup include judges and celebrity dancers too?
No, but they do take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour, which is in January and February. 2018's has just finished and the lineup included 2017 winner Ore Oduba, Susan Calman, Debbie McGee, Joe McFadden and four other celebrity dancers, three of the judges and 13 pros.
Where is the tour going exactly?
3 and 4 May - Salford Lowry
5 May - Bournemouth International Centre
7 and 8 May - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
9 May - Llandudno Cymru
10 and 11 May - Edinburgh Playhouse
12 May - Aberdeen ECC
15 May - Blackpool Opera House
16 and 17 May - Birmingham Symphony Hall
18 May - London's Eventim Apollo
19 May - Hull, venue tbc
21 May - Portsmouth Guildhall
22 and 23 May - Plymouth Pavilions
24 May - Brighton Centre
25 May - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
28 May - Liverpool Empire
29 May - Leeds Arena
30 and 31 May- Sheffield City Hall
1 and 2 June - Sunderland Empire
How much are tickets?
It depends on the venue, but tickets start at around £45 plus booking fee and are available from ticketmaster.co.uk.
When will Strictly be back on TV?
The 16th series of the show is expected to return with judges Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood, but the BBC have yet to confirm the date.
One person who won't be returning is Brendan Cole, who recently revealed he's been axed from the show.
If you can't wait until September, here are Brendan and the pros in action in the last series, performing a show-stopping Disney medley in the last series.