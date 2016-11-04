Week seven features the first Argentine Tango of the series - a notoriously difficult dance which Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be attempting to tackle.

Here is what everyone is dancing to on Saturday:

Claudia Fragapane and AJ Pritchard will be dancing the Paso Doble to Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon

Daisy Lowe and Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Daisy Bell by Harry Dacre

Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Jive to Long Tall Sally by Little Richard

Ed Balls and Katya Jones will be dancing the Quickstep to Help! by The Beatles

Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by Grace

Judge Rinder and Oksana Platero will be dancing the Quickstep to the Chantz Powell version of It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)

Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice will be dancing the Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings

Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be dancing the Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor

Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton will be dancing the Salsa to Turn The Beat Around by Vicki Sue Robinson

Daisy Lowe will also be attempting to charm the audience with a Viennese Waltz after repeatedly ending up in the dance-off. Will it be enough?

Strictly Come Dancing will continue at 6.55pm on BBC1 on Saturday