Strictly Come Dancing: song and dance list for week seven revealed
Competition is hotting up as Louise Redknapp takes on the first Argentine Tango of the year
It's week seven (or se-VEN! as Len Goodman would say) and the standard is getting ever-higher as Blackpool Tower Ballroom appears on the horizon.
Ed Balls will be hoping he won't need any Help! with his lifts this weekend, while Claudia Fragapane is planning to just Shut Up And Dance. Meanwhile, Judge Rinder could have a message for Craig Revel-Horwood if the judge gives him any criticism: It Don't Mean A Thing.
Week seven features the first Argentine Tango of the series - a notoriously difficult dance which Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be attempting to tackle.
Here is what everyone is dancing to on Saturday:
- Claudia Fragapane and AJ Pritchard will be dancing the Paso Doble to Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon
- Daisy Lowe and Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Daisy Bell by Harry Dacre
- Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Jive to Long Tall Sally by Little Richard
- Ed Balls and Katya Jones will be dancing the Quickstep to Help! by The Beatles
- Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by Grace
- Judge Rinder and Oksana Platero will be dancing the Quickstep to the Chantz Powell version of It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)
- Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice will be dancing the Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings
- Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton will be dancing the Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor
- Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton will be dancing the Salsa to Turn The Beat Around by Vicki Sue Robinson
Daisy Lowe will also be attempting to charm the audience with a Viennese Waltz after repeatedly ending up in the dance-off. Will it be enough?
More like this
Strictly Come Dancing will continue at 6.55pm on BBC1 on Saturday