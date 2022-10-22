The special opened with an incredible number from the professional dancers which saw 14 BBC shows crashed and guest appearances from 35 stars.

It was a celebratory episode of Strictly Come Dancing this evening as the dancing show pay tribute to the BBC as it turned 100.

Set to the tune of Bring Me Sunshine (made famous by an iconic Morecambe and Wise routine), Huw Edwards opened the number with some breaking news.

Picking up his ukulele, he said: "Some of us are too busy to dance - we have work to do.

"This was named after me, it's a Huwulele."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We then took a tour around the broadcaster's biggest hits, moving from BBC News to BBC Breakfast and A Question Of Sport.

Antiques Roadshow, Top Gear and Match of the Day quickly followed before appearances by Live at the Apollo, University Challenge, Casualty and MasterChef.

The pros then took a trip to EastEnders where they were joined by fellow Strictly alums, Emma Barton and Brian Conley.

Appearing now back in the studio, the dancers came out of the TARDIS where Owain Wyn Evans was playing the drums and beloved Pudsey Bear was on the piano.

While there, we also had guest appearances from Graham Norton and Duggee!

Needless to say, fans loved it, with one calling it the "best intro of the series".

A second said: "What a brilliant opening routine. Happy birthday @BBC. Fabulous tribute Strictly."

Another commented: "OMG!!!!! What an opener. I absolutely LOVED that. Well done to everyone involved. Just superb."

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 22nd October at 6:40pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.