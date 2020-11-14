In the hugely competitive night, it was Clara who ended up at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with the highest score of the series so far.

She performed a traditional and energetic Charleston with her professional partner, Aljaž Škorjanec, which went down very well with the judges.

The routine earned a nine from Craig Revel Horwood, and then 10s from Shirley and stand-in judge, Anton Du Beke.

With a score of 29, Clara was two points clear of Bill and HRVY, who both scored 27.

Viewers were thrilled to see the BBC Radio 1 DJ getting such high scores, with one fan writing on Twitter: "Glad that the judges have finally acknowledged their previous underscoring of Clara. But she really does deserve these scores now. #Strictly."

A second added: "#Strictly fab show but Clara and Alijaz brilliant. Finally got scores she deserved #go girl."(sic)

Strictly looked a little different this week, as Nicola Adams and Katya Jones were forced to withdraw from the competition after the professional dancer tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the official rules of the 2020 series, any contestant who receives a positive test is automatically eliminated from the show.

It's currently unknown whether she will be able to come back next year.

As well as that, Motsi Mabuse was replaced by Anton while she self isolates following an urgent trip to Germany. She will be out for two weeks while she follows government guidelines.

Anton's stint went down well on Strictly, with viewers praising his first appearance on the judging panel.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.