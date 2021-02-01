Alan Carr wants to be treated as a “serious artiste” if he signs up to Strictly: “There’d be no mucking about”

Accessibility Links

The comedian hasn't ruled out joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up after Bill Bailey's recent win.

Alan Carr

Published:

Comedian and presenter Alan Carr has hinted at signing up for Strictly Come Dancing after Bill Bailey’s success last year.

Speaking to Radio Times for this week’s issue of the magazine, Carr said he’d enjoyed Strictly “even more than usual” in the autumn.

“I’m a big fan of Bill Bailey anyway, and I was like, ‘He’s funny and talented.’

“They always ask me to do Strictly and I say no because I want to be sexy doing the Argentine tango; I don’t want to be a joke.”

When asked whether he could be persuaded after fellow comic Bailey emerged victorious last year, Carr said he’d consider signing up to Strictly – but on one condition.

“Well you lose weight doing it,” he said. “I want to be treated as a serious artiste if I do.

“There’d be no mucking about. I’d be hot to trot, like Fred Astaire.”

Black Books star Bailey lifted the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy in December, winning the competition alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse and becoming the oldest champion in the show’s history.

Chatty Man host Carr was a guest panellist on The Masked Singer UK at the weekend, is a judge the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and currently hosts BBC2’s Interior Design Masters.

For the biggest interviews and the best TV listings subscribe to Radio Times now and never miss a copy. Read the full interview with Alan Carr in this week’s Radio Times, out Tuesday. New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

