“It’s not the waltz, it’s not going to be slow and elegant – it’s a jive! We’re being flung into the deep end!” actress Lesley Joseph told RadioTimes.com after the first few days of training.

Her shock is echoed by TV presenter Laura Whitmore:

“It’s mentally exhausting and a lot to think about. I’m even dreaming of the routine. In my head I’m doing it.”

“I’ve already slipped over doing it and been late for every queue in rehearsal… “ model Daisy Lowe admitted. “Apparently [the jive] is the hardest one. It is a two-and-a-half-minute routine and we’re really going for it. But at least there are lots of other people to hide behind on this one.”

Singer Louise Redknapp sums it up rather nicely: “In your mind you’re doing it brilliantly, but in reality you’re missing it and doing the wrong dance. It’s quite fast and pacy.”

Of course the extra pressure on the jive comes from the fact that it was one of the biggest moments of the series last year, eventual winner Jay McGuiness earning the first 10 for his Pulp Fiction-inspired number in week 3’s Movie Week.

He’ll be there with his then pro partner Aliona Vilani for their winner’s dance anyway. Perhaps he can just nip to the front of this group and show them how it’s done?

Strictly Come Dancing launches 6:50pm on BBC1