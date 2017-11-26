"I mean, we never get complacent do we?" said Alexandra as she turned to Gorka. "There's four weeks left," he added. "And it’s a show that the audience vote. The scores, how you end up on the leaderboard, at the end of the day it doesn’t matter.

"And seeing Aston leave, who was one of the talented ones, you never know what’s going to happen," continued Gorka. "We just take it week by week, do our best and whatever happens, happens."

Speaking about dancing to Halo by Beyonce ahead of Saturday night, Alexandra told RadioTimes.com: "It means so much and I think so many people won’t realise how emotional it will make me," she explained. "I said to Gorka yesterday that I’m hoping to God that I do not cry during the routine, because the lyrics, the song, people don’t understand how emotional this journey’s been.

"I’m very in touch with my emotions, and any emotion that I feel it comes out. And I can’t help but think of my mum in this journey."

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC1.