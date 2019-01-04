During the interview, AJ discussed the violent attack, which resulted in his brother Curtis, also a professional dancer, requiring surgery on his knee.

"It’s shaken up the family, that’s for sure," he said. "[Curtis] literally threw himself [in] to protect me and obviously in doing so took the full force of it. [He was] violently kicked and punched."

"[It's the] senseless violence, that’s what’s scary," he added.

Lorraine also asked whether reports that AJ would be hiring a bodyguard for the Strictly Live tour were true, at which point Lauren interjected: "I'll be his bodyguard!"

"I wouldn’t want to get in her way, I’ve seen her in the studio," AJ laughed. "Very focussed." He later said on Instagram that surprising Lauren was "a perfect way to get that smile back on my face".

Both Lauren and AJ will be performing in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which will take place in 29 different arenas across the country in January and February 2019, finishing with four shows at the O2 Arena in London on 9th and 10th February.