The BBC's director of content, Charlotte Moore, made the comments while taking part in a virtual panel discussion as part of the Edinburgh TV Festival yesterday (28th April) making clear that a number of options are still being assessed.

Moore said, "The other thing I would say is [people think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don't think that's necessarily true.

"When you look at something like RuPaul's Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions - it never has an audience.

More like this

"The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!"

She continued by saying that ensuring the show can go ahead in one form or another remains a top priority for the BBC, but was quick to point out that several things could still change.

Meanwhile, Strictly fans will be treated to a number of compilation episodes in the coming weeks, with three separate specials set to focus on the Movies, Musicals and Blackpool weeks from previous runs of the show – with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosting as usual, and the judging line-up joining from home.

Kate Phillips, ­controller of BBC Entertainment, said: “We’ll be bringing some much-needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV guide.