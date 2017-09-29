Who do you think should be voted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?
Only 14 contestants can make can make it through to week three - who shouldn't have the chance to dance another day?
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities have put their best feet forward over the past fortnight, showing us exactly what they can do (so far) with two Ballroom and Latin dances, choreographed by their professional partners.
The judges ranked their efforts in Week One, but now their scores will be combined with the public vote to decide who's hot to trot and who's, well.... not.
On Sunday night, we'll find out who has made it through the first two weeks, and which two couples will face the dreaded dance off.
We all have our favourites - and you probably know who you'll be voting to save already - but who do you think should get the boot? Whose moves just aren't that smooth? Whose sparkling steps are beyond salvation?
Tell us who you think should be the first to leave Strictly in 2017 by casting your vote below.
More like this
Find out who'll be the first to leave when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday 1st October at 7.15pm