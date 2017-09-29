On Sunday night, we'll find out who has made it through the first two weeks, and which two couples will face the dreaded dance off.

We all have our favourites - and you probably know who you'll be voting to save already - but who do you think should get the boot? Whose moves just aren't that smooth? Whose sparkling steps are beyond salvation?

Tell us who you think should be the first to leave Strictly in 2017 by casting your vote below.

More like this

Advertisement

Find out who'll be the first to leave when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday 1st October at 7.15pm