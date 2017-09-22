Here's how the stars of Strictly 2017 are preparing for the first live show
Strictly fever has hit the contestants as they prepare to take to the floor for the first time
Strictly Come Dancing returns to our TV screens on Saturday 23rd September, with the 15 celebrities and their professional partners taking to the floor for the very first time in the first live show of the series.
It's set to be quite the night, so how are the contestants coping with their nerves? And what are they getting up to as the clock ticks down to dancing time?
Well, cool customer the Reverend Richard Coles is totally in the Strictly mindset.
And seems to be putting his money on Debbie McGee...
Susan Calman is absolutely loving every single moment of the build up to the night's she's waited for for so long.
More like this
While her missis is trying to decide how many of the cats to bring to London to cheer her on.
Gemma Atkinson is feeling the pressure.
Ruth Langsford had a lovely surprise waiting for her in her dressing room at This Morning, including her very own Strictly survival kit.
Simon Rimmer is keeping it cool and hanging with the Cliftons.
He's already been taking top tips for Saturday night's big show from the Rev, who shared his wisdom with the dancing family.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday September 23rd at 6.25pm