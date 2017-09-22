Well, cool customer the Reverend Richard Coles is totally in the Strictly mindset.

And seems to be putting his money on Debbie McGee...

Susan Calman is absolutely loving every single moment of the build up to the night's she's waited for for so long.

While her missis is trying to decide how many of the cats to bring to London to cheer her on.

Gemma Atkinson is feeling the pressure.

Ruth Langsford had a lovely surprise waiting for her in her dressing room at This Morning, including her very own Strictly survival kit.

Simon Rimmer is keeping it cool and hanging with the Cliftons.

He's already been taking top tips for Saturday night's big show from the Rev, who shared his wisdom with the dancing family.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday September 23rd at 6.25pm