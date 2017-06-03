Stephen Mulhern will get his own Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2018
The Britain's Got More Talent host finally had his request granted by Simon Cowell
Stephen Mulhern has been eyeing up that Golden Buzzer for years – and now the Britain's Got More Talent host could finally get his chance to make the confetti rain down on an act of his choice.
On Thursday night's live semi-final, BGT king Simon Cowell graciously granted "Lord" Mulhern's request for a Golden Buzzer of his own next year.
Stephen's reaction was, of course, completely understated.
Each of the judges gets to choose their own Golden Buzzer act to send straight through to the semi-final live shows, but Stephen has been feeling a bit left out seeing as hosts Ant and Dec had already been granted a Golden Buzzer.
The presenter revealed that his Golden Buzzer act of choice this year would have been mind-reading duo DNA – who luckily are through to the final anyway.
More like this
Britain's Got Talent continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV