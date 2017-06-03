Stephen's reaction was, of course, completely understated.

Each of the judges gets to choose their own Golden Buzzer act to send straight through to the semi-final live shows, but Stephen has been feeling a bit left out seeing as hosts Ant and Dec had already been granted a Golden Buzzer.

The presenter revealed that his Golden Buzzer act of choice this year would have been mind-reading duo DNA – who luckily are through to the final anyway.

Britain's Got Talent continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV