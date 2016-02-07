Solomon, who was eliminated seventh, stresses it's hard work. Former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington and actress Louisa Lytton are among those who’ve already had to seek medical attention this year. Many of the other competitors – which includes actor Sid Owen and gymnast Beth Tweddle - have plenty of bumps and bruises to their names, too.

“The training is brutal,” she admitted. “You are literally out from six in the morning until nine o’clock at night sometimes. It’s every single day out in the freezing cold. It’s really tough.”

But she had a great time doing some of the events, especially the Snow Cross, which this year’s crop face live tonight.

“My favourite moment was when I did the Snow Cross. You go through a sort of maze and everyone was so rough. They were like 'I’m going to win! I’m going to take you down'. I don’t have that bone in my body, I must have skipped that gene when I was born, so I was really nervous. Louise Hazel elbowed me out the way, Chloe Madeley went zooming off and I slowly but surely ended up beating Louise because she fell over! I was so happy! I’ve never been so proud of myself!”

As for the ski jump eliminator, which the famous faces have been in training for on the brand new jump in Kühtai, it's this that Solomon admits is like being thrown from a car.

“The first time I went to the top of the jump I kind of looked at it and thought ‘Oh, okay’. When I went up to the top and looked down is when I thought: ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I can do this!’

“It’s so much worse than what it looks like - I can’t describe it to you," Solomon continued. "It’s like when you see someone jumping off a cliff into water and you think, ‘That looks alright, I’ll go do it’ but then you get to the top and you’re like: ‘No thanks, mate.’ You don’t know what’s down there or how you’re going to land – it’s like that but so much worse. There’s no soft snow or anything at the bottom, it’s all hard ice. When I fell off of it once, I literally battered my whole body it was like being thrown out of a car, it was awful.”

But it wouldn’t stop her suggesting the show to others: “Yes, I would recommend it to my friends. I made some really good friends on the show. I had a good time, I learned so many new skills and it was a laugh.

“If I could choose anyone, I’d love to see Simon Cowell on the slopes, that would be funny! Who else? I’m not sure! It’s a laugh, anyone should do it. Lady C would be funny, she’s probably a great skier though, she’s posh. It’s a posh sport!”

The Jump continues Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 4

