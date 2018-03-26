Syco make both Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor for ITV, and have previously produced Red or Black? and Food Glorious Food for the channel.

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC said: "With the continued success of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance.

"By launching The Greatest Dancer we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine. I can’t wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation’s unsung dance heroes."

A pilot for The Greatest Dancer was filmed earlier this year, with tabloid reports suggesting that former X Factor judge Cheryl was on board in some capacity, with Britain’s Got Talent judge and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Alesha Dixon co-hosting the show with Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

Meanwhile reports also suggested that the coaches / judges for the pilot included Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Nigel Hall, Global Head of Television for Syco Entertainment, said: "The auditions for the pilot episode saw some of the most jaw dropping, heartfelt and moving auditions I’ve ever seen on a dance show. There are some spectacular moments and we are beyond thrilled to have secured this commission over fierce competition. We look forward to working with the BBC team on something just a little bit special."

Amelia Brown, Managing Director, Thames TV, said: "The Greatest Dancer is such an exciting project and we’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring it to life for everyone at home. It’s a fantastic format full of warmth and heart with the pilot revealing some incredibly magical moments. It’s sure to make an unmissable Saturday night treat for the whole family to enjoy."