Simon Cowell puts baby son Eric on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel
Cowell Jr found himself in the hot seat during the BGT launch. Could Simon by grooming him to be the next Mr Nasty?
Simon Cowell's baby son Eric found himself on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel on Wednesday afternoon as Cowell brought him out to meet the crowd during filming of this year's launch show.
Young Eric – who turns one on Valentine's Day – was placed in his dad's chair and spun round to face the audience, but proved too shy to give them a wave.
As he soaked up the atmosphere, Eric was fed snacks from the judges' table by Amanda Holden. But when a member of Cowell's entourage tried to pick him up, he clung on to his dad, with David Walliams quipping "That's the first time they've met."
Viewers may not get to see Eric's first taste of BGT for themselves as it took place between auditions, but it may not be the last time he'll take his place in the hot seat.
It's hard to believe it to look at baby Eric, but Cowell could already be grooming him to be the next Mr Nasty...
Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV in April