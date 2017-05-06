Saturday's Britain's Got Talent was the most watched show of the year so far
With over 9 million viewers, the second instalment of the ITV talent show edged out an episode of Call the Midwife
Britain's Got Talent has proved that our appetite for the heady mix of magicians, comedians and performing dogs is as strong as ever, pulling in over 9 million viewers on Saturday night to make it the top-rated show of the year so far.
BGT was watched by an average of 9.2 million viewers, a 44% share of the viewing audience, in its combined slots at 8pm on ITV and 9pm on ITV+1, just edging out an episode of BBC1 period drama Call the Midwife shown in March.
Eight-year-old conjuror Issy Simpson, musical comedian Johnny Awsum and all-girl dance troupe Just Us were among the stand-out acts on the night as ratings peaked at 10.2 million.
The ITV talent show has also improved on its own performance after launching last week with 8.7m (42%).
Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV on Saturday 29th April at 8pm