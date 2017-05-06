Britain's Got Talent has proved that our appetite for the heady mix of magicians, comedians and performing dogs is as strong as ever, pulling in over 9 million viewers on Saturday night to make it the top-rated show of the year so far.

BGT was watched by an average of 9.2 million viewers, a 44% share of the viewing audience, in its combined slots at 8pm on ITV and 9pm on ITV+1, just edging out an episode of BBC1 period drama Call the Midwife shown in March.