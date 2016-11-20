Ryan Lawrie is picked over Honey G to become the seventh act to leave the X Factor 2016's live shows
Oh god, she’s going to win it, isn’t she?
Ryan Lawrie has become the seventh act to leave the X Factor 2016's live shows.
Nicole's singer found himself in a sing-off with Honey G after failing to get viewers on board with his Movie Week performance of ‘Jailhouse Rock’ by Elvis Presley (from the Jailhouse Rock film).
On reaching the battle of the bottom two, Lawrie sung Lego House by Ed Sheeran for his place on the show, competing against Honey G’s mash-up of Get Ur Freak On and Work It (both by Missy Elliott).
It was then down to the judges to decide who to save. Sharon and Nicole both sided with their own acts, while Simon voted to keep Honey G and Louis also opted to save the rapper (is that the word?).
5 After Midnight, Emily Middlemas, Saara Aalto and Matt Terry will also all return to sing again next week.
And the theme, as revealed by the not-at-all mystery jukebox, is …drum roll please: Louis loves.
The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm