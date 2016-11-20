On reaching the battle of the bottom two, Lawrie sung Lego House by Ed Sheeran for his place on the show, competing against Honey G’s mash-up of Get Ur Freak On and Work It (both by Missy Elliott).

It was then down to the judges to decide who to save. Sharon and Nicole both sided with their own acts, while Simon voted to keep Honey G and Louis also opted to save the rapper (is that the word?).

5 After Midnight, Emily Middlemas, Saara Aalto and Matt Terry will also all return to sing again next week.

And the theme, as revealed by the not-at-all mystery jukebox, is …drum roll please: Louis loves.

The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm