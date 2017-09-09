But does she let this dent her spirit? No she does not. "They don’t know who everybody is yet and they haven’t seen me dance, so I don’t really know what they were basing that on," she explained at a Strictly launch event at Elstree Studios.

"Actually, it doesn’t even worry me as the whole thing is a competition and an entertainment show. It is so popular and everybody loves it, and I am determined to enjoy it.

"There’s good odds, bad odds, but they obviously haven’t seen me twerking on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway."

Take note, bookies.

Still, while Langsford has previously said she is "going in to this to win it" and has blocked out every Saturday night in her diary, she does admit to some nerves.

"The nerves have started very badly for me today," she said at a Strictly launch event at Elstree Studios before the first show. "I had a real jitter. Actually, it started yesterday. I got up very early and did that thing of, ‘err, what day is it? Where am I supposed to be?’

"Then I realised it was Sunday and every negative thought I could possibly think about doing ‘Strictly’ suddenly was there. I was thinking I haven’t trained enough, I’m too fat, I’m too old, I’m too busy, I can’t do it. I had to get up because I got myself in such a state.

"Then today, we were all on the WhatsApp group and I said, ‘I’m not sure about everybody else, but I’m feeling very jittery’. Then suddenly everybody else was going, ‘yes, I am a bit too!’ We’ve got a nice gang."

Strictly Come Dancing – The Launch airs on Saturday 9th September at 7pm on BBC1