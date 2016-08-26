Latin and Ballroom dancer Windsor was an instant hit when he joined Strictly's pro line-up in 2010, with his partnership with actress Lisa Riley remembered as one of the show's best.

"He's a fan favourite. Everyone loves him. Who knows? He could be the Anton of Ireland," they joked.

While his reps declined to comment, it certainly follows that if a Strictly fave is going to appear on the Irish version, it'll be a dancer no longer a part of the UK show. While Dancing With The Stars (Strictly's international broadcast name) might try its luck and go looking among the current crop of pros, the Strictly tour will keep plenty of them busy at the beginning of next year.

Meanwhile, most of the main faces, such as Brendan Cole, traditionally turn their attention to their own personal shows and tours once the glitterball has been won, so are unlikely to be available. Perhaps Irish TV bosses will have more luck with the two new pros who'll miss out on getting a celebrity partner this year?

Windsor was forced to pull out of the series in 2014 due to a back injury and in 2015 confirmed he was leaving the show, although admitted he'd "live Strictly the rest of [his] life". Indeed, despite not being a full-time fixture he's remained a much-loved member of Team Sparkle, returning for the 2015 festive special and having a regular spot on BBC2 spin-off It Takes Two. Next month he begins a tour with familiar Strictly names – including last year's champs Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani – with a new show called Keep Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 6:50pm on 3rd September