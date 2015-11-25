It's not the first time Rita's stood on the 'X', having been among the guest performers during the 2012 series. And the Girls mentor has made no secret of her intent to sing on this year's series, joking ahead of its launch: “Even if I have to run up on that stage myself, I’d love to!”

Rita's not the first to pull double duty on the show either – co-host Olly Murs hit the stage last weekend to sing his single Kiss Me.

This weekend, another former talent show champion performs as US country star Carrie Underwood – winner of American Idol 2005 – also drops in to sing her new track Heartbeat.

See The X Factor results show this Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV