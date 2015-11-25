Rita Ora will perform with Sigma on this Sunday's X Factor results show
The judge will hop from the panel to the stage, while US country music star Carrie Underwood will also perform
Judge Rita Ora has been busy doing her thing as a mentor and now she's going to lead by example, taking to the X Factor stage to perform herself.
During Sunday night's results show Ms Ora and drum 'n' bass chart-toppers Sigma will showcase their new single Coming Home, before we find out which act is leaving the competition.
It's not the first time Rita's stood on the 'X', having been among the guest performers during the 2012 series. And the Girls mentor has made no secret of her intent to sing on this year's series, joking ahead of its launch: “Even if I have to run up on that stage myself, I’d love to!”
Rita's not the first to pull double duty on the show either – co-host Olly Murs hit the stage last weekend to sing his single Kiss Me.
This weekend, another former talent show champion performs as US country star Carrie Underwood – winner of American Idol 2005 – also drops in to sing her new track Heartbeat.
See The X Factor results show this Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV