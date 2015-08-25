The pop star, who has hopped, skipped and jumped over from coaching on BBC’s The Voice, doesn’t just fancy the idea of any old live show performance either. In fact, Ora already has her sights set on the final and wants to be on the stage with her acts as Tulisa Contostavlos, Gary Barlow and Nicole Scherzinger have done in the past.

“I hope I get to do the duets with the contestant in the final. I’m looking forward to that, so fingers crossed I get to the final.”

Boss Simon Cowell added that Ora will “100%” perform, sharing his own excitement at the prospect: “It’s interesting with Rita, I still don’t know that much about her. Even though she’s famous, there’s still a lot of people who don’t know her that well. So seeing her on the show as a judge and then as a performer is going to be amazing.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Ora’s sung on the show. In 2012, after her stint as a guest judge, the chart-topper showcased a mash-up of her hits RIP and How We Do (Party).

Cheryl, meanwhile, has switched from judge to performer plenty of times during her time on The X Factor, including with Girls Aloud in 2008 and with last year’s solo performance of I Don’t Care. But fans won't get to see her strutting her stuff on stage this series.

“You won’t be seeing me perform this year. I’m focused on my charity, I have got a trust at the moment that’s taking a lot of work and obviously this show is a massive job in itself. I’m just having fun in the studio doing bits and pieces for maybe next year, but not this year, I’m totally focused on the show and on the charity.”

The X Factor returns this Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV

As Cheryl Fernandez-Versini decides not to perform on this year’s X Factor, Rita Ora jokes she’ll storm the stage to do her thing if that's what it takes...

“Even if I have to run up on that stage myself, I’d love to!” Ora gushed when asked about singing during this year’s live shows.

