Rita Ora bags America’s Next Top Model gig after impressing on X Factor
ANTM bosses approached the former judge to replace Tyra Banks after being wowed by her stint on the UK reality singing show
Rita Ora is to replace Tyra Banks as the host of America’s Next Top Model, according to insiders.
ANTM bosses are said to have approached Ora after being “impressed” by her stint as a judge on X Factor last year.
“Once they realised she was also designing her own fashion collections for both adidas and Tezenis they knew she was the girl to take over from Tyra,” a source told RadioTimes.com.
“ANTM is the perfect match for Rita whose two passions are music and fashion.”
Indeed, Ora very much kept up the XF tradition of wowing with her outfits, including this much-discussed ensemble for the studio-based segment of Judges’ Houses.
As for Ms Ora’s own music, our source said more of that’s on the way too despite this new commitment.
“Filming is over the summer so it means Rita will be able to release new music before the end of the year.”
The show itself, which boasts 22 cycles over 12 years, now moves to its new home VH1 (it formerly aired on the CW), with Banks remaining on board as an executive producer.
Ora’s reps declined to comment on the report.