Ricky Wilson gets "catty" with other The Voice coaches, apologises for being "a wazzock"
Ahead of this weekend's semi-final, the Kaiser Chiefs frontman admits he's getting pretty competitive after suggesting there's "hate" towards his acts
Ricky Wilson has apologised for being "catty" after suggesting BBC's The Voice "hate" his acts.
The coach started by saying he hadn't realised he was allowed to "parade" his finalists Jolan and Kevin Simm around town.
As fellow coach Boy George sent a message urging fans to vote for his team, Wilson had other ideas about it.
Or don't... https://t.co/wiLBdkg3bA
— Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) April 1, 2016
Paloma Faith joined in to insist everyone "adores" Wilson's acts:
@Rickontour @BBCTheVoiceUK @BoyGeorge everyone ADORES Jolan and Kevin. Me included ?
— Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) April 1, 2016
Meanwhile Boy George was fighting his own fires:
At rehearsals with the gang. Soz if I was a bit catty earlier. I love this show and all my team. Competitive is an understatement!
— Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) April 1, 2016
Perhaps someone should turn the heating down in the studio?
We're told he's "joking" and there are indeed plans for him to go on the radio with his team next week. Maybe his calendar hadn't synced.
See The Voice semi-finals this Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1