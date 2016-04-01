As fellow coach Boy George sent a message urging fans to vote for his team, Wilson had other ideas about it.

Paloma Faith joined in to insist everyone "adores" Wilson's acts:

Meanwhile Boy George was fighting his own fires:

More like this

At rehearsals with the gang. Soz if I was a bit catty earlier. I love this show and all my team. Competitive is an understatement! — Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) April 1, 2016

Perhaps someone should turn the heating down in the studio?

We're told he's "joking" and there are indeed plans for him to go on the radio with his team next week. Maybe his calendar hadn't synced.

Advertisement

See The Voice semi-finals this Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1