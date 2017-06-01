As last year's winner, Richard was invited back to perform and he turned up in style with his whole army band.

The performer made the judges' jaw drop with a brand-new, very inventive act. To recap: he got Alesha Dixon to pick a number (333), then asked David Walliams to throw a brick into the audience (don't worry, it was only made of sponge).

The sponge brick hit Marion from Bracknell, who- of course - was 333rd into the room. But that's not all! In super-dramatic fashion, Richard then managed to impale Marion's card with his Household Cavalry sword as it fell from a box.

Can anyone work out the secret behind this trick? Answers on a postcard (suspended from the ceiling, of course).

Britain's Got Talent continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on ITV