On reaching the bottom two, Relley sung an emotional (yet very appropriate) rendition of I Can't Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt for her place on the show.

However, Four of Diamonds pulled out a stellar performance of Who Are You by Fifth Harmony to win over the judges.

After the sing-off Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell voted to keep in the girl group.

This means that Relley C will miss out on next week's theme, Fright Night, as very very very conveniently picked out by the mysterious X Factor jukebox for Halloween night.

The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm