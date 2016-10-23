Relley C is the third act to leave the X Factor 2016 live shows
The 26-year-old housekeeper was sent packing after an intense sing-off with girl group Four of Diamonds
Relley C has become the third act to be eliminated from The X Factor 2016 live shows.
Sharon Osbourne’s singer found herself in the bottom two after failing to get viewers on board with her Diva Week performance of Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.
On reaching the bottom two, Relley sung an emotional (yet very appropriate) rendition of I Can't Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt for her place on the show.
However, Four of Diamonds pulled out a stellar performance of Who Are You by Fifth Harmony to win over the judges.
After the sing-off Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell voted to keep in the girl group.
This means that Relley C will miss out on next week's theme, Fright Night, as very very very conveniently picked out by the mysterious X Factor jukebox for Halloween night.
The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm