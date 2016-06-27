It's here, among the fans, that Edmondson will be most comfortable having hosted online spin-off show The Fan Factor in 2011. Plus, of course, his gig on Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast Show means he also knows a thing or two about music and interviewing artists.

"I am unbelievably excited about joining The Xtra Factor this year, not least of all because on my first day Louis Walsh walked into my dressing room topless, unannounced. I regard this as the definition of ‘living the dream’," Edmondson said.

Various celeb guests will join the show plus we're told we'll get "unprecedented access to The X Factor judges" – Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and the aforementioned Louis Walsh.

Perhaps this is what Walsh read before wandering in with his top off.

Richard Holloway, Managing Director, Thames TV and acting CEO, FremantleMedia UK said: “Matt is a very funny guy and his irreverent, humorous take on the world, along with our new live format, is set to make for a great series of Xtra Factor.”

As for former hosts Rochelle Humes and Melvin Odoom, it's the end of the road.

"We thank Melvin and Rochelle for all their hard work on the Xtra Factor and look forward to working with them both again soon," an ITV spokesperson said.

“We’d like to thank Rochelle and Melvin for all their work on The Xtra Factor last year and the great sense of fun they brought to the show. We wish them all the best for their future projects," a spokesperson for X Factor added.

Xtra Factor returns to ITV2 later this year