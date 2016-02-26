Insisting she’s a “pacifist”, Paloma is seen urging her singers to work together and think of the audition as a "duet", despite the fact they’re competing against each other to stay on the show.

When co-host Marvin Humes announces, "Let the battle commence", Paloma can be heard yelling “DUET!”

“I’m starting a revolution,” she affirms. “I don’t like the word battle, so I’ve given this round a few alternative names: snuggles, tea parties, petite rendezvous…”

An insider told me producers just let Paloma call it whatever she liked. Name aside, the battles are still going ahead and her team will eventually be cut in half.

But Paloma does seem to be getting her way in terms of keeping things all sunny and happy among her team: by ensuring both of her acts get through.

Oh yes, she may not be battling, but she’s got tactics. With the other coaches able to steal the acts she doesn’t keep, Paloma admits she purposely chooses the singer less likely to be stolen, so that someone else scoops up the remaining artist. Smart cookie.

The Voice Battle Rounds start this Saturday at 7pm on BBC1