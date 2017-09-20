2016 Strictly winner Ore Oduba is to present the first ever official BBC Strictly Come Dancing podcast to accompany this year's new series of the ballroom dancing show.

The free 13-part podcast will be released each Monday from 25th September, following the first competitive episode of Strictly this weekend, and promises to provide fans with "a unique backstage pass to the show including interviews with contestants, professional dancers, judges, experts, fans and those working behind the scenes... all the news, views, glitz and glamour behind the glitter ball".