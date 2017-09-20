Ore Oduba to host first ever official Strictly Come Dancing podcast
New episodes of the free podcast will be available to download each Monday
2016 Strictly winner Ore Oduba is to present the first ever official BBC Strictly Come Dancing podcast to accompany this year's new series of the ballroom dancing show.
The free 13-part podcast will be released each Monday from 25th September, following the first competitive episode of Strictly this weekend, and promises to provide fans with "a unique backstage pass to the show including interviews with contestants, professional dancers, judges, experts, fans and those working behind the scenes... all the news, views, glitz and glamour behind the glitter ball".
Ore Oduba said: “It's no secret how much I love Strictly Come Dancing. Winning the series in 2016, I felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with my Golden Ticket! And to host the podcast means not only that I get to stay part of the Strictly Family, but we can bring the fans with us every sequinned step of the way. And if last year is anything to go by, we're all in for an exciting ride in 2017!”'
The podcast is produced by BBC Worldwide, the Corporation's commercial arm, and will be funded by advertising. It will be available via iTunes, Spotify and most other podcast apps.