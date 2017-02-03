The coach was being a little too cocky in his chair during a Blind Audition, fooling about with a marker pen.

He’s scribbled on the button in black ink (why? Who knows) and so decided to try and wipe it off with his sleeve and a bit of spit.

Turns out those buttons are preeeeetty sensitive, because before he knew it, the light had come on, his chair was on the move and his face was a total picture. Although he still wasn't as shocked about the whole thing as J-Hud, who pulled this amazing expression:

We just hope he liked what he found on the other side. We'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out.

The Voice UK airs on Saturday 4 February at 8pm on ITV.