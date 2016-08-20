Prior to her Olympics adventure, Claudia’s career highlights have included four gold medals for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, silver at last year's European Championships and bronze in a team event at the 2015 World Championships.

“I am a really big fan of Strictly Come Dancing and am so excited to be chosen to take part this year," said Claudia. "I am used to performing in front of big crowds but this is going to be so different to my floor routines in gymnastics – but I love a challenge and performing! I also love dressing up and wearing sparkly costumes!”

Advertisement

The final four celebrity contestants making up this year's line-up will be announced on Monday 22nd August, the first on Strictly alumnus Scott Mills' Radio 1 show and the final three on The One Show.



Along with Claudia, they will join Ed Balls, Will Young, Laura Whitmore, Ore Oduba, Melvin Odoom, Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac, Daisy Lowe, Naga Munchetty and Anastacia in vying for the Glitterball Trophy.