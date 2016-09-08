Olly Murs gives us a peek backstage at Strictly
The You Don't Know Love singer is seen in dance rehearsals as well as with his parents who step in for two of the judges
Fresh from his performance on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing launch show Olly Murs has given us a sneak peek of what it's like backstage.
The You Don't Know Love singer can be seen in dance rehearsals with pro dancer Karen Clifton, only adding to our thoughts that he should sign up for the full series next year. After all, Anastacia performed during Blackpool Week last year and look and her now...
As well as look at a dress rehearsal, Murs also points out his parents, who've hopped in judges Darcey Bussell and Len Goodman's seats.
Karen seemed to enjoy it
And new pro Katya had a ball.
Strictly returns Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th of September on BBC1