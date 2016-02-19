Olly Murs could quit X Factor to concentrate on new album
Amid rumours that co-host Caroline Flack is leaving, Murs is in discussions with his management about whether to continue on the show
X Factor presenter Olly Murs could leave the talent show after less than a year in the role in order to concentrate on his own music career.
Following the departure of judge Nick Grimshaw after just a single series, and reports that Murs’ co-host Caroline Flack has already left, it is thought ITV is also considering whether to stick with Murs.
However, RadioTimes.com understands that the 31-year-old singer – who began his career as a contestant on the show – could leave of his own accord and is currently in discussions with his management about whether to continue with The X Factor given that he has already started writing and recording his next album.
Murs joined the X Factor as host alongside Flack last year, the pair replacing Dermot O’Leary after eights years fronting the series. But Murs’ future on the show has been the subject of speculation since a gaffe last year saw him announce that the wrong contestant was being sent home, and reports now suggest O’Leary could be back on Simon Cowell’s list of possible replacements for the pair.