However, RadioTimes.com understands that the 31-year-old singer – who began his career as a contestant on the show – could leave of his own accord and is currently in discussions with his management about whether to continue with The X Factor given that he has already started writing and recording his next album.

Advertisement

Murs joined the X Factor as host alongside Flack last year, the pair replacing Dermot O’Leary after eights years fronting the series. But Murs’ future on the show has been the subject of speculation since a gaffe last year saw him announce that the wrong contestant was being sent home, and reports now suggest O’Leary could be back on Simon Cowell’s list of possible replacements for the pair.