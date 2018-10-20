The One Direction singer and new member of the judging panel repeatedly called out Cowell during the first live show of the 2018 contest, particularly while defending singer Brendan Murray.

After Cowell criticised Murray’s cover of Ariana Grande’s Break Free for being "boring", Tomlinson shouted out, “oh, shut up, Simon!”. And when Cowell tried to comment again later, he was promptly told to "pipe down" once more.

Viewers at home LOVED Tomlinson's savage put downs...

Has Simon Cowell finally met his match? Will Tomlinson take charge of the panel? We don't know, but we're VERY excited about the drama ahead.