But the Mancunian rocker last year rejected an offer from Cowell to head the judging panel and went on to explain, “I say that tongue-in-cheek. I hope he doesn’t put a million pounds in my bank account because I don’t really want to do it.”

In fact, Gallagher is more intent on the idea of joining forces with his “very dear friend” Russell Brand and, specifically, hopes to “resurrect the radio show” that was axed by the BBC in the wake of ‘Sachsgate’. He had been a regular guest of Brand’s before the scandal broke.

“Obviously, it won’t be on the BBC,” he said, "because he’s banned.”

The outspoken rock star and the OTT comedian, on independent radio…? This show is bound to make waves.

