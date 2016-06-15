Nicole Scherzinger shares snap of X Factor judges line-up - but where's Simon?
The returning judge is all smiles with "motley crue" Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, but Mr Cowell may not be in her good books...
Nicole Scherzinger is all smiles as she posts a snap with her fellow returning X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.
Dubbing them the "motley crue", Scherzinger says it "feels so good" to be back together again as auditions get under way.
Here's hoping this wasn't taken while some poor hopeful was trying to get their sob story – sorry, note-perfect rendition of Mariah – out...
Of course there's one notable omission from the panel. Perhaps Mr Cowell has been banished by Scherzinger after nicking her phone and posting on her Twitter account while she wasn't looking...
The X Factor returns to ITV later this year