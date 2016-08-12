And Strictly won't be the first time we've seen him in action. Last year, while co-hosting the Xtra Factor on ITV2, he surprised the judges with his own rendition of Uptown Funk. Once you get over the blinding pink outfit, you can see those funky footsteps...

Clearly he can pick up choreography quickly having been a teacher himself. Here he falls in line with an eager X Factor contestant:

... and Odoom's regular appearances on kids' show Dick & Dom saw him bust out his best dance moves:

Those 10s should come thick and fast.

