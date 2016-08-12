Melvin Odoom confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing
The Kiss FM DJ and former Xtra Factor host joins Laura Whitmore, Will Young, Ore Oduba and Ed Balls in the 2016 celebrity line-up
Kiss FM DJ and former Xtra Factor presenter Melvin Odoom has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2016.
Odoom, who is also known as a panelist on Nick Grimshaw's BBC3 show Sweat the Small Stuff, joins Ed Balls, Laura Whitmore, Will Young and Ore Oduba already confirmed for this year's ballroom-based show.
He is a long standing DJ at Kiss and hosts an award winning breakfast show with Rickie Haywood-Williams and Charlie Hedges.
“I’m honoured to be part of Strictly 2016! I’m looking forward to learning some new moves of course….but basically it’s the sequins that clinched it for me. I need sparkle in my life and there’s nothing more sparkly that Strictly. I just hope that my dance partner isn’t too tall!” said Melvin, who stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall.